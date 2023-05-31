Majority of schools in Ernakulam yet to get fitness certificates

May 31, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Only 35% of the schools under the General Education department in Ernakulam have received the mandatory fitness certificate ahead of the school reopening on Thursday.

Of the 1,123 schools under the department, 403 institutions had received fitness certificates issued by local bodies concerned as on Tuesday evening before the start of the new academic year. As per rules, the certificate has to be renewed annually after inspection by the engineering wing of local bodies.

All educational institutions had submitted the applications for receiving the fitness certificate for the academic year 2023-24. The increased workload faced by the engineering wing in each local body had resulted in the delay in issuing fitness certificates, according to department officials here.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty had said earlier that all educational institutions should obtain fitness certificates before the commencement of the new academic year. The department had said that schools would be allowed to resume academic sessions only after submission of the fitness certificate. It may allow an extension in view of the delay in the completion of the assessment process, they said.

The authorities pointed out that all schools were instructed to clear bushes and axe branches of trees that posed danger to buildings on campuses. Necessary steps have to be taken to clear breeding sources of mosquitoes as part of the pre-monsoon work. School managements should carry out proper cleaning of water sources, including wells, to avoid the spread of infectious diseases.