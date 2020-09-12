Majority of Malayalam movies flopped in 2019: producers

Information given in reply to query sent to producers’ association by Special Branch

Only 10% of the movies released between January, 2019, and March this year had tasted success at the box office, according to estimates by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA).

Of the 192 movies released in this period, only 20 could be rated as “hits”, according to the reply being drafted by the KFPA in response to an e-mail sent by the State Special Branch on September 5.

The police had sought the association’s response to the total number of films released, hit movies, contact details of the producers of all films, the declared cost of production and the requirements/documents to be submitted by each producer before the association.

The number of hit films that could reap success through theatrical revenue alone was six while the rest made it to the hit chart after the sale of television, overseas, and re-make rights. About 70% of the movies released in this period had investments from people abroad.

A major chunk of the investors was from the Gulf countries. They had backed the movie as a joint venture with a production house based in the State or as an executive producer. The joint ventures with investors from abroad included films helmed by actors and technicians in the industry.

An assessment by the association revealed that the number of fly-by-night producers remained intact in 2018 and 2019. However, not even 20% of them undertook a new production as they left the scene after losing the investments. The number of producers in the GCC countries investing in Malayalam films was likely to take a major hit in the coming months in view of the financial crisis induced by the pandemic, said KFPA representatives.

Nearly 40 producers had registered the titles of their movies with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce after the nationwide lockdown came into effect from March 25. But the number of new productions, which had gone into shooting mode, was fewer than five among the 40, they said.