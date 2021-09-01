Majority of active COVID cases in Ernakulam under home isolation

Out of 24,607 cases, only 1,832 are in hospitals

Around 85% of the COVID-19 patients in Ernakulam district are under home isolation, according to official estimates.

Of the 24,607 active cases as on August 31, the number of people in home isolation is 21,070. The number of persons in hospitals is 1,832 while the corresponding number in domiciliary COVID care centres is 939. Nearly 390 persons are in first-line treatment centres while the number of infected in second-line treatment centres is 376.

An assessment by the Centre in August on the rising cases in the State had attributed the surge to inadequate monitoring of patients in home isolation. However, health officials pointed out that there is little incentive in shifting everybody to institutional facilities as it would only help in exerting undue pressure on the system.

“An infected person would transmit the virus to his contacts within 48 hours after they start showing the symptoms. We had initially opted for institutional quarantine, but later realised that it was not required in all the cases,” said Dr. Mathews Numpeli, District Programme Manager, National Health Mission.

“Institutional quarantine had caused difficulties for the elderly and their family members. But people having symptoms like fever, cough, throat pain or cold should self isolate in their homes without delay. Those having co-morbidities like high diabetes, kidney or heart disease should immediately consult a doctor through the existing telemedicine facility. Patients who lack space in their homes for self isolation should shift to domiciliary care centres,” he said.

Rajeev Jayadevan, scientific advisor and former president of the Indian Medical Association, Kochi, said that the description ‘home isolation’ should be replaced by ‘room isolation’. “People may think that they could watch television and enjoy the comforts of a home while hearing the word home isolation. Instead, it should be room isolation,” he said.

Dr. Jayadevan said that institutional quarantine is necessary for people who lacked the facility to remain in room isolation in their homes. “Going by the national average, Kerala has considerable number of homes that have adequate rooms in their homes for self isolation. But we also have many homes that do not have the space to ensure room isolation. In those cases, we should definitely go for institutional quarantine,” he said.