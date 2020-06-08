Major posts in Kochi corpn. lying vacant

Kochi corporation councillors have raised grievances of poor project implementation, even as the local body grapples with vacancies in several senior positions.

Nearly 16 vacancies have arisen between March and May after senior officials retired, said Deputy Mayor K.R. Premakumar. The positions of executive engineer, superintending engineer, two assistant executive engineers, a few assistant engineers and overseers in the corporation’s zonal offices are vacant, he said. “Project implementation and development projects will be hit if appointments are not made soon. Existing officials are overburdened with files,” he said.

A health officer, who is supposed to be a doctor, has not been appointed in over seven years. For now, a senior health inspector has taken charge, he added.

The responsibility of mobilising Plan fund and other development projects lies with the engineers, said P.J. Joseph, chairman, Tax Appeal Standing Committee. Work has now slacked off on spillover projects from the previous year. If these projects are not completed in a time-bound manner, the corporation might lose some of the Plan fund amount, he said. “Even if our own fund is low, major Plan fund projects like road work and work on the main canals should proceed efficiently,” he added.

Funds for projects from the 2019-20 financial year, amounting to ₹18 crore, have still not been received from the government, said Gracy Joseph, chairperson, Development Standing Committee. If the fund is low, contractors are unlikely to take up additional work, she pointed out.

According to K.J. Antony, Opposition leader, a lack of monitoring and consistent review, along with shoddy estimates taken by the corporation engineers, has left work unfinished.

Work undertaken in all of the zonal offices needs to be reviewed urgently for an overall picture of what work has been taken up or not, considering the council is nearing the end of its term, he said.