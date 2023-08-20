Major OTT platforms turned down film on CAA, says director N. Arun

August 20, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KOCHI

When he wrapped up his film Avakashikal and readied it for release a year ago, director N. Arun, who is also the State president of Communist Party of India’s youth outfit All India Youth Federation, approached almost all mainstream OTT platforms.

The initial response was positive. Confident that the film would make it to an OTT platform, Mr. Arun chose not to release the movie in theatres. Then came news in sections of media about how the film discussed the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Suddenly, the OTT platforms developed cold feet. “Strangely, none of the OTT platforms gave me any reason for turning down my film. Eventually, the movie was accepted recently by Istream, a streaming platform, where it is available now,” said Mr. Arun, who has also scripted the film.

Avakashikal, he said, discussed contemporary Indian politics and therefore it invariably figured CAA and the anxieties it instilled among marginalised sections, including the large migrant community in Kerala. Migrant labourers have acted in the film, which was also shot in Assam in the middle of the pandemic. The film also marks the 250th film of actor T.G. Ravi.

Mr. Arun had initially planned to do a thriller and was working on its script along with his lawyer friend Manoj G. Krishnan when he happened to talk to a migrant worker about his concerns over the CAA. That sowed the seed of the film Avakashikal, said Mr. Arun. It was initially written as a short film before it was developed into feature length.

Aparam, a drama directed and scripted by Mr. Arun, is all set to be staged next month. It also discusses a host of contemporary issues such as stray dog menace and environment pollution caused by factories.