Major MDMA seizure in Kochi sets alarm bells ringing of potential surge in drug movement during festive season

December 17, 2022 10:17 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Setting alarm bells ringing ahead of the forthcoming Christmas and New Year season when drug flow is traditionally known to surge to tap into the general celebratory mood, nearly 120 grams of MDMA was seized from a rented room along Liberty Lane near Ashoka Road at Kaloor on Saturday evening.

Three persons, two men aged 18 and 20 years and an 18-year-old girl, were taken into custody during an operation jointly conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the North police. The room was taken on rent by the girl who is doing an aviation course.

The seized drug easily exceeded commercial quantity and entails stringent punishment, including up to 10 years of imprisonment and fine. “MDMA was brought in eyeing the festive season demand, and the three were in the process of splitting it into small packs for peddling. They were into peddling and were under our surveillance for a few weeks. The whereabouts of the racket involved and the source of the drug are being probed,” said DANSAF sources who vouched that there was perceptible festive season surge in the movement of drugs.

Enforcement agencies, including both State and Central agencies, have intensified joint drives in the city in the wake of the festive season.

“We have made production of original ID proofs and submission of their copies mandatory for participants of DJ parties. Organisers will have to maintain a register of participants. Our officers in plainclothes will be present in all such parties, while we have also cultivated sources to infiltrate groups trying to infuse drugs into such parties,” said S. Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi City.

The police are conducting daily combing operations at the sub-division level, while history-sheeters involved in drug cases in the past are on the radar. DANSAF, Yodhav, and Special Operation Groups at the police station level remain fully activated, and they have been asked to gather more intelligence.

“We have also deployed foot patrols along busy roads and officers in plainclothes. Besides, motorcycle-borne Romeo patrol has also been deployed. Lodges and students’ hostels are being frequently inspected,” said Mr. Sasidharan.