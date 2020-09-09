Major infra push for Maharaja’s College

Tender proceedings completed for construction of modern auditorium on the campus

The autonomous Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, is all set for a major facelift.

The push on infrastructure development received a boost with the completion of tender proceedings for the new college auditorium and the construction of a second floor for the department of chemistry. The foundation stone for the state-of-the-art auditorium, spread over 3,800 square metres, will be laid soon. The old auditorium will be demolished, and the new one is expected to be ready for inauguration in 18 months.

“The highlights of the three-storey auditorium are open-air amphitheatre, hall and balcony with seating capacity for 700 and 350 people respectively, and adequate parking area on the ground floor,” said P.K. Raveendran, chairman of the governing council of the college. The present auditorium was constructed in 1975 on the centenary of the college. The decision to construct a new auditorium emerged in view of the structural shortcomings, he added.

The State government had sanctioned ₹30 crore for Maharaja’s College under the category of ‘heritage colleges’ with funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Of this, ₹11.69 crore will be used for the construction of the new auditorium.

Kitco had drafted the project document. The modernisation of the heritage block and construction of compound wall are complete. Work on the three-storey academic block at a cost of ₹9.45 crore and a library complex worth ₹11.69 crore is nearing completion. They will be inaugurated in November.

The present teachers’ hostel will be converted into a guest house to accommodate faculty members from abroad and other places visiting the campus. It will have all modern facilities. Work on the guest house and the second floor of the chemistry department will begin soon.

Mr. Raveendran said work on hostels for teachers and students at the present hostel compound was progressing. The authorities had earmarked ₹10 crore for the new buildings. The construction of drainage, which is part of the first phase of work, is also on, he said.