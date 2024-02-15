GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Major gold seizure at Kochi airport

February 15, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Air Intelligence Wing of the Customs department seized 1,134.48 grams of gold in compound form at the Cochin International Airport, with an estimated value of ₹60 lakh. The seizure was on the basis of profiling of a passenger by Customs sleuths. The passenger had arrived from Abu Dhabi in flight 6E1404. During examination, it was found that the gold was hidden between two layers of the passenger’s undergarments. Further investigations were on, said a communication here.

In another incident, Customs officials seized 1,172 grams of gold in compound form from a passenger who arrived from Jeddah at Kochi via Bahrain on flight GF270. The seizure was made after the profiling of the passenger who was intercepted at the gates of the airport. Four cylindrical-shaped capsules suspected to contain gold in compound form were seized. The gold was hidden in the passenger’s rectum. Investigations are on.

