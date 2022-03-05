Major ganja, hashish oil seizure in Ernakulam

Two arrested during special drive by rural police

In a major crackdown, the Ernakulam Rural police seized nearly 10 kg of ganja and one-and-a-half kilograms of hashish oil from Angamaly and another 2kg of ganja and 9 grams of hashish oil from North Paravur in two separate operations.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure. The arrested are Akhilraj, 30, of Keezhmadu and Shahul Hameed, 38, of Muppathadam. The operations were carried out following a tip-off received by Munambam Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Binu.

The seizures in Paravur were made from a car that was used to smuggle the drug and a rented house of the one of the accused. In Angamaly, the drugs were seized from a flat. The seizures were part of the special drive ordered by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik on March 3.

So far, 32 cases have been registered in the drive, and 36 persons have been booked. A team comprising North Paravur Inspector Shojo Varghese and Sub Inspectors Prashanth P. Nair and Biju C.R., Assistant Sub Inspector Abhilash, and civil police officers Sarath Babu, Brijin, Sooraj, Azad, and Bindhu conducted the operation.