Major fire breaks out in Electronics Street building

29 April 2021 00:52 IST

Firefighters from six stations battle for five hours to douse the flames

A major fire broke out in a three-storey building at the Electronics Street at Pallimukku right in the heart of the city engulfing the sky over with thick black fumes on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire that broke out around 12.25 p.m. has reportedly inflicted damage running into lakhs, the estimate of which is expected to be made on Thursday.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the building housing multiple makeshift godowns stocked mostly with mobile phone accessories and a showroom. A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire.

Firefighters and tenders from six fire and rescue stations – Club Road, Gandhi Nagar, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Aluva, and Mattancherry – in addition to a unit from the Cochin Shipyard had to labour for nearly five hours before the fire could be completely doused and the situation was brought under control.

A nearby lodge sustained partial damage in the fire but was spared largely owing to the timely intervention of firefighters.

“We had a tough time dousing the fire as water could not be hosed in unhindered as space was separated into small rooms and the vents were sealed with fixed glass and grill. We had to break the glass to properly hose the water in. Also, the building was accessible to firetenders only on one side and firefighters had to climb to height on the other three sides to fight the fire and stop it from spreading to other floors and nearby buildings,” said a firefighter involved. Since among the stuff ablaze included plastic, it exuded thick black fumes making firefighting even harder.

Though the fire was doused around 3.30 p.m. water still had to be poured to stop the smouldering. “Once the fire was brought under control, our fighters in firefighting suit entered the area to further hose water for another couple of hours,” said the firefighter.

Regional Fire Officer K.K. Shiju and station officers from various stations were present.