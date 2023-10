October 14, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - KOCHI:

A major fire broke out in a plywood company at Rubber Park in Airapuram in Ernakulam rural district limits around 5 am on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

With the strong flames posing a challenge to put out the blaze by the local firefighting unit, fire and rescue units from across the district were roped in.

“Fire is still raging. The reason behind the fire wasn’t immediately known,” fire service officials said.

