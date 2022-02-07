Major fire averted at industrial area

The timely intervention of the Fire and Rescue Services helped contain a fire in the generator kept outside a plastic factory at the major industrial area in Kalamassery on Monday afternoon.

Fire tenders from Eloor, Aluva, Trikkakara, and Gandhinagar Fire and Rescue stations rushed to the spot on hearing of the fire in the industrial area. The fire could have spread to the factory if there was any delay in response, sources said.

Jumps into backwaters

The scuba team of the Fire and Rescue Services conducted a search of the backwaters after a youth jumped into the water body from the Goshree Bridge on Monday afternoon.

He reportedly arrived in an autorickshaw and jumped into the backwaters. “We ended our search in the area by evening. It will resume on Tuesday morning,” official sources said.

His identity has not been established so far.