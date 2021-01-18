Major fire at Edayar industrial area

Three chemical units suffer extensive damage

Two units manufacturing paints, thinner, and associated products were extensively damaged and a rubber reclaiming unit badly hit by a fire that broke out around midnight on Saturday in the Edayar Industrial Development Area. There was no loss of life in the incident.

General Chemicals and Polymers, Orion Chemicals, and Sreekovil Industries were the units that were involved in the incident.

Industries Department sources, quoting eyewitnesses, said the fire was apparently triggered by heavy lightning in Edayar and Kalamassery. The area witnessed heavy rain accompanied by lighting on Saturday.

Fire tenders from Kalamassery and Aluva were among the 30 units that fought the blaze till around 3.30 a.m.

Both the units, it appears, had stocks of highly inflammable organic liquids, both in the form of raw materials and finished products.

The nature of chemicals stored in the first two units made firefighting a difficult task, as some items stored in the factory started to float over the rainwater, aiding the spread of the fire.

Loss of life could be prevented, with a group of workers warning the others, who were inside the unit that caught fire, early enough. Nearly a dozen workers in a unit close to the one that caught fire first ran to safety finding smoke billowing out of the unit.

Edayar Industries Association president Sojan Joseph said the units suffered extensive damage. The police are investigating the incident.

A combined inspection of the scene of the accident by officials of the Electrical Inspectorate, Factories and Boilers Department, and the Fire and Rescue Services Department will be held on Monday, sources added.