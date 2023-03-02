Major fire at Brahmapuram dumping yard

March 02, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

A major fire broke out at the dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram on Thursday.

Smoke that billowed out of the plant spread over Brahmapuram and Karimugal areas. Fire and Rescue Services personnel were deployed at the site to contain the fire that broke out around 4.30 p.m. Nearly 10 fire tenders from Thrikkakara, Eloor, Thripunithura, Gandhi Nagar, and Aluva were engaged in efforts to douse the flames.

“We are facing hurdles in containing the fire as it had spread over mounds of waste. With the fire and smoke spreading fast, firefighters are finding it tough to move forward through heaps of waste,” said J.S. Sujith Kumar, Regional Fire Officer, Ernakulam.

Navas T.S., councillor representing the Brahmapuram ward of Vadavuocde-Puthencruz panchayat, said repeated incidents of fire at the yard remained a cause for concern for local residents. “Though biomining of waste is being carried out, there is a huge backlog,” he added.

Rescue personnel said the reason behind the fire had not been ascertained. It may require further probe to ascertain the exact cause. The dumping yard had witnessed two major fire incidents in January and March last year.

Despite repeated episodes, the authorities have not been able to take concrete action to check such mishaps, according to a report filed by the State-Level Monitoring Committee on Solid Waste Management following fire incidents in 2022.

