ADVERTISEMENT

Major fire at Brahmapuram dumping yard

March 02, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

Reason behind the blaze yet to be ascertained, say Rescue personnel

The Hindu Bureau

A major fire broke out at the dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram on Thursday.

Smoke that billowed out of the plant spread over Brahmapuram and Karimugal areas. Fire and Rescue Services personnel were deployed at the site to contain the fire that broke out around 4.30 p.m. Nearly 10 fire tenders from Thrikkakara, Eloor, Thripunithura, Gandhi Nagar, and Aluva were engaged in efforts to douse the flames.

“We are facing hurdles in containing the fire as it had spread over mounds of waste. With the fire and smoke spreading fast, firefighters are finding it tough to move forward through heaps of waste,” said J.S. Sujith Kumar, Regional Fire Officer, Ernakulam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Navas T.S., councillor representing the Brahmapuram ward of Vadavuocde-Puthencruz panchayat, said repeated incidents of fire at the yard remained a cause for concern for local residents. “Though biomining of waste is being carried out, there is a huge backlog,” he added.

Rescue personnel said the reason behind the fire had not been ascertained. It may require further probe to ascertain the exact cause. The dumping yard had witnessed two major fire incidents in January and March last year.

Despite repeated episodes, the authorities have not been able to take concrete action to check such mishaps, according to a report filed by the State-Level Monitoring Committee on Solid Waste Management following fire incidents in 2022. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US