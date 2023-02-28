Major explosion at firecracker storage unit in Kochi leaves one dead, seven injured

February 28, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

One person was killed and seven others, including three children, were injured, three of them seriously, after a suspected unauthorised firecracker storage unit operating out of a house was reduced to rubbles following a major explosion at Muttinakam in Varapuzha on Tuesday around 5.30 p.m.

The victim was reported brought dead at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. He could not be identified owing to extensive burns. The authorities were trying to locate two migrant workers who were reportedly at the site at the time of the explosion to help identify the victim.

Among the six injured rushed to a private hospital at Cheranalloor, burn injuries of two adults and a child were said to be serious. The injured are reportedly mostly from the neighbourhood.

The sound of explosion and the accompanying tremor were reportedly felt in a 5-km radius around the explosion site. Nearly 10 houses in the immediate neighbourhood of the cracker storage unit and the vehicles parked in their porticos sustained considerable damage as their window panes were smashed, doors thrown off the hooks, and cracks all over their walls.

“The person concerned had the licence for conducting fireworks display but not for storage, which requires licence under the Explosives Act and that of the local body concerned. It was an abandoned house converted into what appears to be an illegal cracker storage unit,” said District Collector Renu Raj who visited the site.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Club Road, Gandhi Nagar, Eloor, Aluva and North Paravur fire stations. Fire fighters kept on pumping water on the explosion site to defuse any potential unexploded crackers even as small explosions kept occurring even hours after the incident. “We have ensured that no one was trapped beneath the rubble. The minor explosions can be controlled, and we will continue work late into the night with the necessary accessories,” a fire force official said.

A large contingent of police personnel led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar had a tough time cordoning off the explosion site as curious onlookers kept pouring in after hearing the news.

Local residents were in shock long after the explosion by its impact and the trail of damage it left behind. “We knew that firecrackers were being stored there. But we had no clue that they were being stored in such huge quantities to cause such mayhem,” said Jobin, a local resident.

Another resident said that whoever allowed such a unit amid a residential area should be held responsible. “Look at the damage it has caused. It looks like a war zone,” he fumed.

