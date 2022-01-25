Major drug seizure by Excise squad

KOCHI

25 January 2022 07:55 IST

Three arrested; hashish oil worth ₹1.50 cr. recovered

In a major breakthrough, Excise officials seized hashish oil worth ₹1.50 crore, ganja worth ₹2.50 lakh, and MDMA from three youths who were staying in a rented house at Kunnathunad, on Sunday.

The raid by the special squad of the Excise Commissioner (South Range) resulted in the seizure of 1.6 kg of hashish oil, 15 kg of ganja, and 2 grams of MDMA. The arrested are Riswan, 22, of Taliparamba, Shaun, 23, of Kumbalanghi, and Denin, 24, of Konni.

Jijo Koshy of Karunagappally, who is said to be the kingpin of the racket, fled on seeing the Excise personnel.

