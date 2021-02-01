Major drug haul in Ernakulam; three arrested

Kochi

01 February 2021 00:37 IST

Raid conducted following a tip-off in ‘Yodhav’

Two young men and a woman were arrested on Sunday, based on a tip-off, on the charge of possessing substantial quantity of three types of narcotic drugs that are valued at a few lakh rupees.

The raid at a building at Ernakulam South was conducted by personnel of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Task Force (DANSAF) and the Ernakulam Central Police. It yielded 46 grams of MDMA, which was being peddled for up to ₹6,000 a gram, 1.28 kg of hashish oil, which was being sold at ₹2,000 per 3 milligrams, and 340 grams of ganja.

The arrested are Sameer V.K., 35, of Vadakkepuram, Kasaragod; Ajmal Razak, 32, of Nellimattam, Kothamangalam, and Arya Chelot, 23, of Perumpally, Njarakkal.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said Sameer, who was employed in Malaysia for a few years and returned to Kerala — the gang leader — opened a hotel and a stationery shop in Kochi to cover up his drug trade. He used to procure drugs mainly from Goa and Bengaluru and had a wide circle of friends. He was also allegedly connected to quotation teams.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off in ‘Yodhav’, the new WhatsApp messaging service launched by the Kochi City Police, after Nagaraju C.H. assumed charge as the District Police Chief (Kochi City). It is unique, since people can pass on info without their identity being known.

The police have exhorted people to send information, including images or videos, if possible, regarding drug peddling to the Yodhav number 99959-66666 or to the DANSAF number 94979-80430. Confidentiality is assured for both the numbers.

The raid was coordinated by DCP (Law and Order) Aishwarya Dongre, Narcotic Cell ACP Viji George, Ernakulam Central Inspector Vijayasankar, DANSAF Sub Inspector Joseph Sajan, and Ernakulam Central Sub Inspector Thomas.