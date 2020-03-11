Major church events under COVID-19 shadow

Kochi

11 March 2020 00:41 IST

The votive lunch offered in honour of St. Joseph in the coastal town of Kannamaly on March 19 in which about a lakh people participate, and the month-long pilgrimage to Malayattoor St. Thomas Mount ahead of the Holy Week and Easter celebrations have come under the COVID-19 threat.

Church authorities are keeping their options open with what appeared to be a spurt in the number of people afflicted by the dreaded fever in the State this week.

“We will follow the instructions from the health authorities,” said Father Varghese Manavalan, vicar of the Malayattoor church, which is at the centre of visit by an estimated six million people a year.

The visits peak during the month-long Lenten season and Easter celebrations.

Father Antony Thachara, rector of the pilgrim shrine in Kannamaly, said that the church leaders were in touch with the district administration. “We are watching the situation and will follow instructions in the greater interest of public health,” said Fr. Thachara.

He said preparations for the feast of St. Joseph had begun in January as usual much before the coronavirus threat spread across the world.

Fr. Varghese said that the church was in communication with the district administration.

More than six million people visit the Malayattoor Mount church and nearby shrines during the Lenten season, culminating in the Holy Week, he said.

At the same time, the church was keen not to create any panic over the health threat, he said.

Votive lunch

In Kannamaly, the votive lunch is served to about a lakh people yearly starting in the early hours of March 19 and ending in the midnight hours. No one seeking the ritual lunch is denied his right on the day, said Fr. Thachara.

He said that thousands of units of tinned ‘payasam’ had been prepared to be given out to pilgrims. These had been readied while the last-minute preparations were on for the lunch on March 19.