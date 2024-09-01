ADVERTISEMENT

Major Archbishop’s circular reiterates stand on unified Mass

Published - September 01, 2024 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The circular issued by Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Raphael Thattil, after the synod of bishops here last week, has reiterated the synod decision on unified Mass. The synod’s decision in 2021 to adopt a unified Mass across all dioceses remains unchanged, despite the ongoing difficulties in implementing it, the circular said. It would be read out in all churches during the Mass on September 8.

He said that due to issues with pastoral care related to the unified Mass, the synod had been trying to understand the situation in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. As part of the efforts, it was decided that priests in churches offering at least one unified Mass on Sundays and days of obligation would be granted relaxation from disciplinary actions.

More than a hundred churches had adopted the unified Mass as instructed, but there were parishes and foranes that had resisted implementing the synod Mass, the circular claimed.The resistance would be considered a breach of discipline and might result in penal action.

The Major Archbishop also claimed there had been complaints about ‘lack of sincerity’ in some churches that had adopted the unified Mass. He had appealed to laypeople, religious, and priests to support the synod’s efforts and work together. He had also acknowledged those who adopted the synod Mass despite the challenges faced.

Meanwhile, the lay group Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi (Unified Forum for Protection of the Church) demanded that the synod should make its instructions to Apostolic Administrator Bosco Puthur regarding the implementation of its decision on the unified Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese public.

Chairman of the forum Mathai Muthirenthi alleged that the official hierarchy had not implemented any decisions by the synod of bishops or orders from Rome so far. He claimed in a statement on Sunday that the faithful were eager to know what steps Archbishop Puthur would take.

