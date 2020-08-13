Major accident averted as lorry catches fire

Timely intervention by Fire and Rescue Services personnel averted what could have been an inferno as a lorry that was carrying empty LPG cylinders caught fire at Neerpara, near Arayankavu, on the Ernakulam-Kottayam border.
The entire driver cabin and engine compartment of the lorry were gutted. The fire is said to have been triggered by a short circuit in the lorry’s electrical network. “We received a call about the fire at 10.15 a.m. and we reached the site at 10.30 a.m. We had carried adequate amount of foam since even empty LPG cylinders could blast if continuous contact is made with fire. Our personnel led by Assistant Station Officer K.K. Surendran tried their level best to prevent the fire from spreading to the cylinders and the lorry’s diesel tank. They succeeded and the fire was brought under control in another 35 minutes,” said sources at the Fire and Rescue Station, Mulanthuruthy.
The lorry driver parked the vehicle on to the side of the road, near Assisi Mount School, on coming to know of the fire and hearing unusual sounds from the engine. The incident caused an hour-long traffic hold-up on the Ernakulam-Thalayolaparambu Road.
Personnel from Mulanthuruthy, Vaikom and Thripunithura stations were sent to the spot since most personnel of Kaduthuruthy station, which is closer, were in quarantine.
