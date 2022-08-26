Maintain law and order at Vizhinjam: HC

Adani group plea for protection to workers

The Kerala High Court has directed the police to maintain law and order in the Vizhinjam area where fishermen are on a warpath against the Vizhinjam International Seaport project being implemented by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited.

It was on a petition moved by the Adani group and Howe Engineering Projects, the firm which is implementing the project, that the court issued the order.

The court issued notices to the State and Central governments and the protesters.

The petitioners, who submitted that they had incurred huge revenue loss following the protests, had sought protection for their workers and company officials. The State had earlier argued that there was no need for the deployment of any Central forces in the area.