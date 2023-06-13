ADVERTISEMENT

Maintain discipline, Tariq Anwar warns group leaders

June 13, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Tariq Anwar has asked all leaders of the State unit of the Congress to maintain discipline.

“Nobody should cross the [line of] discipline. There should be some limit,” he said here on Tuesday in a veiled reference to the differences expressed by leaders of the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions over the appointment of block committee presidents.

Mr. Anwar, who is in charge of Kerala affairs, was responding to mediapersons on the sidelines of a two-day conclave organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for the newly elected presidents of block committees held at Aluva.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though he had agreed to meet anyone having grievances over the appointment of the presidents of the block committees, the leaders of the ‘A’ and ‘I factions, including M.M. Hassan, Benny Behanan, and Ramesh Chennithala, did not turn up to hold discussions with him. On his arrival here on Monday, he made it clear that leaders from all sections were made part of a seven-member committee appointed to oversee the reorganisation process in the State unit of the party.

They stuck to their earlier position that they would present their concerns before the party high command only. The group leaders are planning to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to air their grievances.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US