Maid arrested for staging ‘theft’ drama

March 07, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police on Tuesday for pulling off a theft by staging a drama portraying herself as the victim.

The arrested is Padmini, 65, of Thodupuzha. She was working as a maid in a household where she was found tied and gagged on March 1.

The accused had claimed that while she was engaged in work in the house, someone burst inside, snatched her gold chain before stealing gold ornaments from an almirah. She further claimed that she was left gagged and tied up by the thief.

However, the ensuing probe revealed that she had allegedly staged the drama, and 55 grams of gold ornaments she stole and kept hidden were recovered from her house. She had been working in the house for the last one year.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar, DySP Muhammed Riyas, and Station House Officer K.N. Rajesh led the probe.