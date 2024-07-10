ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress meet in Aluva from July 12

Updated - July 10, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress will meet here for three days from July 12 to draw up plans to strengthen the organisation at different levels. The meet will be held at Oommen Chandy Nagar at Aluva Santhigiri Ashramam.

ADVERTISEMENT

State-level office-bearers, district presidents, and advisory committee members will participate in the programme, said Jebi Mather, MP, here on Wednesday.

Mahila Congress national president Alka Lamba will inaugurate the meet at 10 a. m. All India Congress Committee general secretary K. C. Venugopal, general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, UDF convener M.M. Hassan, working committee members Ramesh Chennithala and Kodikunnil Suresh, AICC secretaries Vishwanath Perumal, P.V. Mohan, P.C. Vishnunath, and Roji M. John, MPs Benny Behanan and Hibi Eden and MLAs K. Babu, A.P. Anilkumar, T. Siddique, Uma Thomas, and Anwar Sddath will be among those present.

Ms. Mather said here on Wednesday that the LDF government had been anti-women, and that the largest number of cases of victimisation of women had taken place in Kerala. There are 5,000 to 6,000 cases of women being victimised in the State in a year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She added that a 19-year-old girl was attacked by CPI(M) workers at Poochakkal. But there had been no police action so far in the case. The Mahila Congress leader demanded that the police form a special cell to investigate attacks on women. The cell would also help create confidence among women, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US