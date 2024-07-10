Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress meet in Aluva from July 12

The Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress will meet here for three days from July 12 to draw up plans to strengthen the organisation at different levels. The meet will be held at Oommen Chandy Nagar at Aluva Santhigiri Ashramam.

State-level office-bearers, district presidents, and advisory committee members will participate in the programme, said Jebi Mather, MP, here on Wednesday.

Mahila Congress national president Alka Lamba will inaugurate the meet at 10 a. m. All India Congress Committee general secretary K. C. Venugopal, general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, UDF convener M.M. Hassan, working committee members Ramesh Chennithala and Kodikunnil Suresh, AICC secretaries Vishwanath Perumal, P.V. Mohan, P.C. Vishnunath, and Roji M. John, MPs Benny Behanan and Hibi Eden and MLAs K. Babu, A.P. Anilkumar, T. Siddique, Uma Thomas, and Anwar Sddath will be among those present.

Ms. Mather said here on Wednesday that the LDF government had been anti-women, and that the largest number of cases of victimisation of women had taken place in Kerala. There are 5,000 to 6,000 cases of women being victimised in the State in a year.

She added that a 19-year-old girl was attacked by CPI(M) workers at Poochakkal. But there had been no police action so far in the case. The Mahila Congress leader demanded that the police form a special cell to investigate attacks on women. The cell would also help create confidence among women, she added.