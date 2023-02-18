ADVERTISEMENT

Mahasivarathri celebrations begin at Aluva Manappuram

February 18, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

People who thronged the Aluva Manappuram on the occasion of Sivaratri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Hundreds thronged the Aluva Manappuram from Saturday evening to participate in the Mahasivarathri celebrations.

Devotees started visiting the venue from Saturday morning onwards as part of the ritual of paying obeisance to forefathers. The authorities had set up around 116 ‘Balitharas’ at the venue. Arrangements have been made for around 2,000 people to take part in ‘Bali tharpanam’ simultaneously.

The police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety and security of visitors. Around 1,200 personnel have been posted at the venue and nearby places. The district administration and the Aluva municipal authorities are coordinating works as part of the Sivarathri festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Kochi metro has extended timing of its services on Saturday and Sunday. Trains will operate till 11.30 p.m. from the terminals at Aluva and S.N. Junction. The services will start at 4.30 a.m. on Sunday from both the terminal stations. During the extended hours, the frequency of train services will be every 30 minutes.

On Sunday, the frequency of services will be 30 minutes from 4.30 a.m. to 7 a.m. The frequency from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be 15 minutes. The Kochi metro authorities said additional services would help devotees as well as those attending the UPSC examination on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US