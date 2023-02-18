Mahasivarathri celebrations begin at Aluva Manappuram

February 18, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Hundreds thronged the Aluva Manappuram from Saturday evening to participate in the Mahasivarathri celebrations.

Devotees started visiting the venue from Saturday morning onwards as part of the ritual of paying obeisance to forefathers. The authorities had set up around 116 ‘Balitharas’ at the venue. Arrangements have been made for around 2,000 people to take part in ‘Bali tharpanam’ simultaneously.

The police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety and security of visitors. Around 1,200 personnel have been posted at the venue and nearby places. The district administration and the Aluva municipal authorities are coordinating works as part of the Sivarathri festival.

The Kochi metro has extended timing of its services on Saturday and Sunday. Trains will operate till 11.30 p.m. from the terminals at Aluva and S.N. Junction. The services will start at 4.30 a.m. on Sunday from both the terminal stations. During the extended hours, the frequency of train services will be every 30 minutes.

On Sunday, the frequency of services will be 30 minutes from 4.30 a.m. to 7 a.m. The frequency from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be 15 minutes. The Kochi metro authorities said additional services would help devotees as well as those attending the UPSC examination on Sunday.