Maharaja’s to set up indoor stadium, sports complex

The autonomous Ernakulam Maharaja’s College has plans to set up a multi-crore indoor stadium and sports complex soon.

The project is part of the ambitious master plan being worked out for the development of the only autonomous college in the government sector in Kerala. The financial aid for the venture will come from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

“Our idea is to have an indoor stadium with facilities for playing basketball, table tennis and badminton at the Maharaja’s College ground. We already have space for playing football. Hockey ground is also there. Together, the college will have a state-of-the-art sports complex and indoor stadium,” said P.K. Raveendran, chairman of the college governing council.

The authorities are trying to draw up a proposal to clear the problem of waterlogging experienced at the hockey ground, especially during heavy rain. Mr. Raveendran said landfilling would have to be carried out to overcome the issue of waterlogging. This plan would be presented along with the sports complex and indoor stadium project, he said.

Lab facilities

The college has already submitted a proposal for funding under KIIFB for stepping up infrastructure facilities in its laboratories. The government has assured ₹50-crore support for the project as part of its efforts to scale up lab facilities as per international standards. The government has already approved the detailed project report for the new library and academic blocks. An estimated ₹11 crore will be used for the library complex. Kitco is behind the master plan for the college development. The agency will prepare the detailed project reports to be submitted before the government for funding.

The government has sanctioned ₹10-crore initial funding for the proposed six-storied hostel tower of the college. The building will come up at a site close to the MCRV boys’ hostel campus of the college. The existing boys’ hostel is being renovated at a cost of ₹1.22 crore.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac had earlier recommended that the developmental works could be carried out within a time frame of two to three years. The services of a conservation architect would be utilised, aimed at ensuring the heritage status of the college. Mr. Isaac had also suggested setting up a new auditorium along with seminar halls. He had also recommended establishment of a botanical garden and planting of more trees as part of a green drive.