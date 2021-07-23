Maharaja’s to get language lab

KOCHI

23 July 2021 22:18 IST

The Maharaja’s College is set to have a “language lab” with the participation of all five language departments in the college.

The lab is being set up using the CSR funds provided by the Cochin Shipyard and an agreement to this effect was signed between CSL assistant general manager Sampath Kumar and college Principal Mathew George on Friday.

The lab is expected to cost ₹10 lakh.

CSL deputy manager Sasindradas P.S., college Vice Principal K.V. Jayamol, governing council member Suja T.V., Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator Santhosh T. Varghese, and English department head and language lab convener Rekha Kareem took part in the event.