Maharaja’s not to demolish its centenary auditorium

The governing council of the autonomous Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, is holding back the proposal to construct a new college auditorium by demolishing the existing centenary auditorium after experts suggested that the 42-year-old structure remained intact.

A modern auditorium figured among the estimated ₹30-crore infra projects sanctioned by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the only autonomous college in the government sector in the State.

Consultants appointed by the board recommended that the centenary auditorium need not be demolished to construct a new auditorium as the building has its foundation and other structures intact, according to the council members. The initial plan was to demolish the existing auditorium that was built by the Public Works Department on the occasion of the centenary of the college in 1975.

The recommendation given by the experts has been taken on a serious note and the council is now considering modernisation of the centenary building, besides providing an extension to the existing auditorium. The college authorities are also concerned about the huge loads of demolition waste that will pile up at the site if the existing auditorium is demolished. The city lacked a facility to process the demolition waste as per the norms prescribed by Central and State pollution control boards. Of the ₹30-crore allocation, ₹11.96 crore had been earmarked for the construction of the auditorium block. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac had earlier suggested the construction of a modern auditorium that could play host to a series of international and national-level academic workshops and seminars. The government had sanctioned ₹30 crore for the college in a major infrastructure development initiative under the category of ‘heritage colleges’ with funds from KIIFB. Maharaja’s College was among the five arts and science colleges in the State that received ₹30 crore each for enhancing academic and other infrastructural requirements. The government has earmarked ₹7.71 crore for augmentation of laboratories and libraries on the campus. Lab facilities are expected to get a major facelift through the allocation.

The college will get ₹3.56 crore under KIIFB assistance for renovation of the heritage block while ₹88.82 lakh will be used for vertical expansion of the chemistry block.