Maharaja’s College to remain shut for two weeks

Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, will remain shut for two weeks in view of the untoward incidents that occurred following the alleged murder of an activist of the Students Federation of India at Govt. Engineering College, Idukki, on Monday.

A meeting of the college council held on Tuesday decided to set up a three-member committee to probe into the violence that erupted on the campus on Monday after the alleged murder of the SFI activist in Idukki. About 10 activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by SFI activists in the afternoon.

The enquiry committee has been told to submit its report within a week. The college council will decide on the disciplinary action to be taken against those responsible for the incident. The college hostels will also remain closed for two weeks.