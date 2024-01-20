GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharaja’s College Principal transferred

Principal of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, transferred to Sree Neelakanta Government Sanskrit College amidst campus unrest.

January 20, 2024 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Higher Education has transferred V.S. Joy, Principal of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, as Principal (Special Grade), Sree Neelakanta Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi. The transfer order dated January 19 referred to a letter by the Director of Collegiate Education (dated November 21, 2023). The transfer order comes amidst the volatile situation on the campus after the unit secretary of the Students Federation of India was allegedly stabbed by a group on Thursday morning.

However, the department authorities stated that the transfer order was issued on the request of Dr. Joy and had nothing to do with the current developments on the campus. A senior professor is likely to be given charge of the Principal once he is relieved from the post.

Kochi / universities and colleges

