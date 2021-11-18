Maharaja’s College principal transferred

Move reportedly linked to allegations raised by AKGCT

The special grade principal of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, Mathew George, has been transferred to Government Victoria College in Palakkad, and the special grade principal of the Palakkad college, Mercy Joseph, has been transferred to Maharaja’s as the new principal.

The transfer of Dr. George is reportedly linked to the allegations raised against him by the Association of Kerala Government College Teachers (AKGCT), widely perceived as a pro-Communist Party of India (Marxist) organisation.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education had ordered an inquiry into the allegations made by the AKGCT. But, Dr. George denied any knowledge of the allegations and said his transfer order did not mention any allegations.

The Collegiate Education Directorate had initially ordered its Kollam Deputy Director Unnikrishnan Nair B. to hold the inquiry. However, since he had expressed inability to hold the inquiry, Additional Director at the headquarters Jyothiraj M. had been entrusted with the task, said an order from the Directorate dated November 16.

AKGCT sources said complaints had been raised against the principal. In the second week of October, the Student’s Federation of India (the CPI[M]’s youth wing) unit at the college had prevented the removal of a truckload of wood from trees cut down on the campus. SFI sources had alleged that it was not known if the trees were felled with official permission.

Dr. George said he had informed the City Central Police about the development. He also said a tree that had grown into the neighbouring Kerala Water Authority compound had been felled.