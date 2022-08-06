Maharaja’s College PG admission on August 10
Since August 9 has been declared a public holiday, postgraduate admissions scheduled at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, for the day will be conducted on August 10. There is no change in the timings, according to a communication from the college.
