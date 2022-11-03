Maharaja’s College panel to propose stringent measures to prevent violence on campus

The unchecked entry of outsiders and the extended stay of students on the campus after academic hours seem to be creating hurdles in the efforts to restore a peaceful atmosphere at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

A meeting of the disciplinary committee of the college held on Thursday decided to recommend stringent measures to curb the illegal entry of outsiders and the staying back by students beyond college hours. The committee observed that such steps were required to check incidents of violence on campuses. It was found that students, especially those affiliated to student organisations, were staying back on the campus despite repeated instructions not to do so. Though there are provisions to lock the entry gate, outsiders can enter the campus through other points.

The college management will propose a series of steps to restore law and order on the campus, besides ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in which academic sessions will not be disrupted. The suggestions to restore normalcy will be placed before an all-party meet to be held on November 7. Police deployment will continue near the campus to prevent further escalation of conflict. The authorities will also seek the help of enforcement agencies to check the sale or use of drugs on the campus.