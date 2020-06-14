Maharaja’s College opens outstation exam centres

A tie-up with fellow government colleges and the Lakshadweep administration has enabled the autonomous Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, to instruct its outstation students not to be present on the campus amid the pandemic for writing their semester exams.

As many as 11 government colleges in various districts and Government Girl’s Senior Secondary School at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep will host the fourth semester undergraduate and second semester undergraduate and postgraduate exams scheduled for June 16 and 17 respectively.

Maharaja’s College, the only government college in the State with autonomous status, conducts its own examinations based on an internally prepared manual.

“Being a government college helped us set up exam centres at government colleges in 11 districts. Nineteen students from Lakshadweep will appear for exams at the Kavaratti centre. We have already experimented with this arrangement successfully by holding the fourth semester postgraduate exams for two subjects on June 2 and 6 at seven outstation centres,” said V.N. Suresh, associate professor, department of commerce, and controller of examinations, Maharaja’s College.

The college will depute two teachers for each exam centre, while the exam at the Government Girl’s Senior Secondary School at Kavaratti will be managed by the authorities there in view of travel restrictions following the COVID-19 situation. “The question papers will be forwarded online to the Kavaratti centre, while we expect the answer papers to be delivered back here by aircraft or ships,” said Prof. Suresh.

C. Rajendran, Education Officer in the Lakshadweep administration in Kochi, said similar arrangements had been made for Lakshadweep students pursuing various courses in Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Kannur and Calicut universities. “We are also having such centres for Lakshadweep students enrolled in nearly 13 autonomous colleges in Kerala,” he added.

Prof. Suresh said the government colleges hosting the exams include those in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Nattakom (Kottayam), Kattapana (Idukki), Kalpetta (Wayanad), Ambalappuzha (Alappuzha), Elanthoor (Pathanamthitta), and Thrissur, besides Krishna Menon Memorial Government Women’s College, Kannur; BJM Government College, Chavara, Kollam, and Government Victoria College, Palakkad.