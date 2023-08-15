Maharaja’s College lodges petition against six students suspended for ‘ridiculing’ visually challenged teacher

August 15, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Maharaja’s College has lodged a complaint with the Central police against six students suspended by the college council over the alleged ridiculing of a visually challenged teacher.

The petition sought to register a case against the six students, including three girls, of B.A. Politics under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The suspended students allegedly misbehaved in the classroom during a lecture by U.C. Priyesh, assistant professor of Political Science. The incident was reportedly recorded on a mobile phone and uploaded on social media. The students were seen removing his chair and using mobile phones during the class in the video that went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disciplinary action was taken on the basis of a complaint by the teacher on August 12.

Central police sources confirmed the receipt of the petition and said a probe would be launched soon.

Mr. Priyesh,meanwhile, said he was ready to forgive the students, and the issue should not affect their future. He added that the students should realise their mistake and correct it. No differently abled teacher should be put through such a situation ever, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.