ADVERTISEMENT

Maharajas college gets ₹1.2 crore, Cusat ₹15.75 crore under Central projects

April 03, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KOCHI

₹8.7 crore and ₹67.04 crore had been allocated to various colleges in Kerala during 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively under RUSA

The Hindu Bureau

The Central government has allocated ₹1.2 crore to Maharaja’s College here and ₹15.75 crore to Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) under various projects.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar conveyed this to Hibi Eden, MP, in a written reply to his question raised in the Lok Sabha.

The allocation to Maharaja’s College has been made under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Cusat has been granted ₹3 crore for 2022-23 financial year under the infrastructure grants for universities and another ₹12.75 crore under the special head of Research, Innovation, and Quality Improvement under RUSA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also informed that St. Teresa’s College was allocated ₹30 lakh under the infrastructure grants to colleges during 2021-22. Besides, ₹75 lakh had been allocated to Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in Kalamassery as part of enhancing quality and excellence in select autonomous colleges during 2022-23.

Central aid of ₹30 lakh each had been allocated to Government Sanskrit College, Thripunithura; Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara; St. Paul’s College, Kalamassery; SNM Training College, Moothakkunnam; and UC College, Aluva; as infrastructure grants.

Collectively, ₹8.7 crore and ₹67.04 crore had been allocated to various colleges in Kerala during 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively under RUSA, said the Minister in the written reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US