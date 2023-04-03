HamberMenu
Maharajas college gets ₹1.2 crore, Cusat ₹15.75 crore under Central projects

₹8.7 crore and ₹67.04 crore had been allocated to various colleges in Kerala during 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively under RUSA

April 03, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central government has allocated ₹1.2 crore to Maharaja’s College here and ₹15.75 crore to Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) under various projects.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar conveyed this to Hibi Eden, MP, in a written reply to his question raised in the Lok Sabha.

The allocation to Maharaja’s College has been made under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Cusat has been granted ₹3 crore for 2022-23 financial year under the infrastructure grants for universities and another ₹12.75 crore under the special head of Research, Innovation, and Quality Improvement under RUSA.

It was also informed that St. Teresa’s College was allocated ₹30 lakh under the infrastructure grants to colleges during 2021-22. Besides, ₹75 lakh had been allocated to Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in Kalamassery as part of enhancing quality and excellence in select autonomous colleges during 2022-23.

Central aid of ₹30 lakh each had been allocated to Government Sanskrit College, Thripunithura; Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara; St. Paul’s College, Kalamassery; SNM Training College, Moothakkunnam; and UC College, Aluva; as infrastructure grants.

Collectively, ₹8.7 crore and ₹67.04 crore had been allocated to various colleges in Kerala during 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively under RUSA, said the Minister in the written reply.

