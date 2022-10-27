Maharaja’s College Development Council to speed up renovation of synthetic track, hockey turf

Construction of a compound wall and installation of fire safety equipment also got the council's nod

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 27, 2022 19:55 IST

The College Development Council of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, has decided to speed up the modernisation of synthetic track at the college ground.

Efforts will be made to expedite the process of obtaining additional funds for the project from the Finance department for the much-delayed project. Soil testing and total station survey have already been completed.

The project for renovating the hockey turf will start soon. The construction of a compound wall at the new hostel and installation of fire safety equipment also got the council's nod. The remaining funds for construction work on the campus available with the Department of Public Works will be utilised. The council also sanctioned financial assistance for various facilities at college hostels.

