Maharaja’s College closed indefinitely after clashes between SFI and KSU activists

The clash is a continuation of the simmering tension between the SFI and the KSU ahead of the union elections slated to be held on November 28. | Photo Credit: File photo

Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, has been closed down indefinitely following clashes involving activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) in front of the Ernakulam General Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Nearly 10 students were injured in the violence. A student who sustained serious injuries was shifted to a nearby private hospital. The college authorities decided to suspend classes indefinitely following the incident. A decision on when to reopen sessions would be taken after analysing the situation, they said.

The clash was a continuation of the simmering tension between the SFI and the KSU ahead of the union elections slated to be held on November 28. The Central police said that the exchange of blows on Wednesday evening was triggered by a complaint by two girl students that someone had allegedly hurled abuses at them. “We are collecting the exact reason that led to the clashes,” they said.

According to the college authorities, the atmosphere on the campus was peaceful and internal exams were held on Wednesday. But a minor scuffle broke out between the warring factions around 3.30 p.m. It is learnt that the tension in front of the General Hospital around 6 p.m. was a continuation of the first incident. The police said that two separate cases would be registered in connection with the clashes that occurred inside and outside the campus.

A communication issued by the Old Students Association said that the programme scheduled on November 3 to felicitate Dr. M. V Narayanan, Vice Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, has been postponed.