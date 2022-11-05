Maharaja’s College, closed after clashes, to reopen on November 7

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting held at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, on Saturday to restore normalcy on the campus following clashes involving activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) on November 2 agreed to implement stringent norms, including a ban on students staying back on the campus after 6 p.m.

The meeting, which was convened by the college authorities and attended by district-level representatives of student organisations, decided to reopen the college on November 7. The college was closed down after the SFI-KSU clash in front of the Ernakulam General Hospital on Wednesday.

The college authorities pointed out that a decision was taken not to permit any programme of the student organisations at the centre circle on the campus between 9.30 a.m and 3.30 p.m. The representatives of the organisations were using the space for holding their protests and other programmes, often resulting in tension between the warring groups. The organisations have to issue prior notice for conducting programmes.

The meeting decided to expel residents of the college hostel who were staying without getting the official clearance of authorities. Around 100 students were found staying in violation of norms and they would be asked to leave.

It was decided to ban graffiti, banners and flex boards on the entrance gate of the college. The space had recently hit headlines following a war of words through banners set up by the SFI and the KSU.