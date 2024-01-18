ADVERTISEMENT

Maharaja’s College clash: Fraternity Movement rejects SFI’s allegations

January 18, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fraternity Movement has alleged that the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) is trying to frame a narrative against the organisation by accusing it of unleashing violence at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

K.M. Shefrin, State president of the organisation, accused the SFI of carrying out attacks against third year students after it lost the third year representative post in the college union election to the Kerala Students Union (KSU). “There was a concerted effort to blame us for the attack on the SFI unit secretary, while a majority of people figuring in the case registered by the police belonged to the KSU,” he said.

SFI State secretary P.M. Arsho blamed the Fraternity Movement for the stabbing incident. He denied allegations that the SFI was not permitting other student organisations to carry out their activities on the campus.

KSU State president Aloshious Xavier blamed the SFI for carrying out a series of attacks against KSU activists on the campus after the college union election. He accused the college authorities of aiding the interests of the SFI.

