Maharaja’s College campus to be out of bounds for students, outsiders after 6 p.m.

Decision to be implemented in consultation with enforcement agencies and student outfits; all-party meeting to be convened to restore academic atmosphere on campus

January 22, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maharaja’s College campus will be out of bounds for students and outsiders after 6 p.m. This was one of the major decisions taken at the meeting of the governing body of the college and parent-teacher association (PTA) held at the college on Monday.

The decision will be implemented in consultation with enforcement agencies, including the police and Excise, and representatives of students’ outfits. There had been constant complaints about late-night movements on the campus.

The campus was shut down indefinitely on Friday after frequent incidents of violence culminated in the stabbing of Students’ Federation of India unit secretary Abdul Nasar P.A. allegedly by activists of the Fraternity Movement and the Kerala Students Union on Thursday midnight. The Central police had registered a case in connection with the incident arraigning 19 persons as accused.

A decision was taken to convene an all-party meeting of students’ outfits in the presence of the District Collector to restore the academic atmosphere before reopening the campus. The meeting will not be restricted to college unit representatives of the outfits, but their district leaders will also be invited. The meeting is likely to be held within a couple of days, and the campus may reopen by next Monday.

The Central police have registered as many as four cases in connection with recent campus violence and so far arrested three persons in two separate cases.

The PTA meeting took a significant decision to strengthen communication channels between tutors and parents class-wise. Tutors will also double up as mentors for students and maintain constant communication with parents keeping them posted about academic performance and disciplinary track of their wards. It was also decided to activate the plethora of forums like debate clubs on the campus to channelise the creative spirit of children.

