Maharaja’s College authorities told to plug gaps in office, technical administration

June 16, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

A meeting convened by Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu in the wake of controversies at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, on Friday decided to appoint a systems administrator on working arrangement from the Department of Technical Education to plug the shortcomings in the overall software and system management on the campus.

The meeting was held to discuss the steps to be taken in the wake of the mark list controversy involving P.M. Arsho, State secretary of the Students’ Federation of India. A student of the integrated programme in Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies, he had come under fire after he was declared passed in the mark list of the third semester exam though he did not appear for it.

N. Ramakanthan, chairman of the governing council, said the meeting also decided to step up office and examination infrastructure in tune with the autonomous status of the college. The automoation process would be enhanced, he said.

The Director of Collegiate Education will hold discussions with the National Informatics Centre to resolve the issues related to the alleged mix-up and errors in the mark list through the software system managed by the agency. The meeting suggested that the college could avail the integrated software being planned for all universities and colleges by the Department of Higher Education.

The meeting suggested steps to improve the ‘perception’ parameter in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the college. An increase in the perception score could help the institution improve its ranking in the next round of assessment. The college won 46th rank in NIRF 2023, it said.