Maharaja’s College authorities file complaint against former student in fake experience certificate row

June 06, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Authorities of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, have lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam Central police demanding action against a native of Thrikaripur, Kasaragod, alleging that she had produced a fake experience certificate of having worked in the Department of Malayalam to secure a guest faculty appointment at R.G.M. Government Arts and Science College at Attappady.

The alleged illegal activity came to the light when authorities of R.G.M. Government Arts and Science College expressed doubts about the experience certificate submitted by the candidate who completed her postgraduation in Malayalam from Maharaja’s College in 2018. In the fake certificate, the candidate claimed that she had worked as guest lecturer at the Department of Malayalam at Maharaja’s College from June 4, 2018 to March 31, 2019 and from June 10, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The complaint submitted by the Principal stated that no guest lecturer was appointed during the period mentioned as there was no vacancy.

Activists of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) at Maharaja’s College alleged that she was an active member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) during her postgraduation at Maharaja’s College and later at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, where she pursued her M. Phil programme. They also alleged that she had worked as a guest faculty member at a government college in Palakkad and also tried to appear for an interview in another college using the fake certificate.

Authorities of the Government Arts and Science College at Pathirippala in Palakkad confirmed that she had worked in the Malayalam department as guest lecturer in the academic year 2021-22. However, she did not submit any experience certificate, they said.

The Ernakulam District Congress Committee alleged that P.M. Arsho, State secretary of SFI, had a role in the fake certificate row.