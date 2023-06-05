Maharaja’s College among top 50 in NIRF Rankings 2023; Cusat bags 37th rank among universities

June 05, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and the autonomous Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, improved their position among the top 100 in the categories of universities and colleges respectively in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 released on Monday.

While Cusat improved its rank from 41 last year to 37 this time, Maharaja’s College bettered its position from rank 60 to 46. Other higher educational institutions in Ernakulam figuring in the top 100 include Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery; St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam; Sacred Heart College, Thevara; Union Christian College, Aluva; and Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam.

Rajagiri College of Social Sciences won the 30th rank (27 last year) while St. Teresa’s College was placed at 41st position (37 last year). Sacred Heart College has been ranked 72nd (59 last year) while Union Christian College, Aluva, won the 77th rank (97 last year). Mar Athanasius College has been ranked 87th (56 last year).

“A joint effort by all the stakeholders helped the university improve its rankings this time,” said P.G. Sankaran, Vice Chancellor in-charge of Cusat. The improved score in the assessment parameter of ‘perception’ helped the varsity scale up its position. From a score of 27.11 last time, the perception score went up to 33.67 in the NIRF 2023 ranking.

Maharaja’s College Principal V.S. Joy said bagging the 46th rank was a major achievement for the only autonomous college in the government sector in the State. “The perception about the college has gone up, as evident from the improved score attained in the assessment parameter [18.40 score for perception this time; 14.28 last year]. The excellent teaching and learning practices, research output, and the infrastructure capabilities helped the college in improving its position,” he said.