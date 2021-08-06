Mahakavi G. Memorial in Kochi to get AMRUT funding

The Mahakavi G. Memorial planned in Kochi has been included in the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) project, it was decided at a State-level high-power committee meeting on Friday, the Kochi Corporation informed.

The memorial project remained a non-starter although the State government had allotted land to the corporation for the purpose. It was included under the AMRUT project after taking away a ‘non-implementable’ venture from its fold and on the basis of a design readied by architect S. Gopakumar. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has agreed to provide land for building an access road to the memorial, Mayor M. Anilkumar said.

A sum of ₹1.80 crore of the ₹3-crore project is expected to be raised from AMRUT, and ₹50 lakh from the People’s Planning Scheme, while ₹70 lakh will be contributed by the Kochi Corporation. Tenders will shortly be floated.