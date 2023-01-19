Mahabali frog will have to wait for some more time to get the State tag

January 19, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Mahabali frog may have to remain underground for some more time to get the official tag of being the State frog.

A proposal for assigning the status, which came up for the consideration of the State Board for Wildlife, was deferred on Thursday.

As the species surfaces only once a year, little is known to the general public. Though there exist conservation threats to the amphibian, which is found in a few localities in the State, it’s not protected under any conservation regime.

The species has been proposed to be included in the amended Schedule One of the Wildlife Protection Act. Once it is included in the Schedule, the amphibian would get a legal cover for its protection. Species-focussed conservation and protection measures could be evolved with its inclusion in the Schedule. The Board shall consider the proposal for naming it as the State frog once it gets legal protection, said Ganga Singh, Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala.

The meeting, which was chaired by the Chief Minister, also deferred the proposal to rename Ponmudi Wildlife Sanctuary as Shankili Wildlife Sanctuary considering the ongoing deliberations regarding the demarcation of the Eco Sensitive Zones around protected areas.

The renaming exercise could create further confusion and trigger fresh trouble for the State. Hence, the meeting decided to take up the agenda of renaming at a later stage, said a member of the Board.

The meeting cleared the proposals for de-notifying Pampa Valley/Angel Valley settlements from Periyar Tiger Reserve and the human habitations inside the Thattekad Bird Sanctuary from its boundary.

Most of the applications seeking wildlife clearance for the construction of buildings and mining projects were cleared at the meeting, which was attended by Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran.

Sebastian Kulathunkal, MLA; Bennichan Thomas, Head of Forest Force; Mr. Ganga Singh and members of the board attended.