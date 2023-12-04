HamberMenu
Magisterial probe into Cusat stampede begins

December 04, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A magisterial inquiry led by Sub Collector Vishnu Raj into the stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) began on Monday.

He collected various documents related to the annual techno-fest organised by the School of Engineering. Four persons, including three engineering students, were killed during a musical nite at the open-air auditorium on November 25.

Mr. Raj visited the auditorium and its premises as part of the inquiry ordered by District Collector N.S.K Umesh. The statements of faculty members and students who were part of the organising committee will be recorded. The report is likely to be submitted in two weeks.

Syndicate panel probe

The three-member Syndicate panel, which is probing the tragedy, on Monday requested the Vice-Chancellor to provide additional time for it to submit a comprehensive report. The panel was initially asked to submit an interim report by December 1. However, the process of collecting statements of stakeholders and their compilation took time. The committee members also informed the varsity authorities that it would be better to submit a detailed report.

The terms of reference of the panel include ascertaining the circumstances that led to the stampede, lapses on the part of the organising committee and the varsity authorities, and recommendations, including steps to avoid such incidents in the future.

Three students who sustained injuries in the incident are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, and Aster Medcity, according to an official bulletin issued on Monday.

